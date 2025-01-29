KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
1/29 KVCR Midday News: Human Trafficking Task Force in Sacramento, XB-1 Jet Breaks Sound Barrier, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Riverside County supervisors voted Tuesday to explore measures to support immigrant residents.
2. The Sacramento County District Attorney’s Office launched a new regional task force to combat human trafficking.
3. First independently developed jet breaks the sound barrier over the California desert.
4. A co-owner of a Baldwin Park medical lab has been sentenced to nine years behind bars for her role in a $369 million fraud scheme that exploited the COVID-19 pandemic.
5. All evacuation orders lifted for Palisades and Eaton Fires, with fears of flooding also easing.