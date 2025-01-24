Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 1/24/2025

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. The Redlands school board has decided to survey stakeholders on their wishes regarding flags other than the official U.S. and state flags on school grounds.

2. The Riverside school board has decided not to ask the state to repeal a law allowing transgender athletes to play sports according to their gender identities.

3. The Hemet City Council has extended a moratorium on warehouse development for up to 10 months.

4. And lastly today, we remember the Reverend Burnell Butler, who led protests of the killing of his cousin Tyisha Miller by Riverside Police 27 years ago.

