1/23 KVCR Midday News: President Trump Signs New Orders, Schools in Wildfire Areas Looking for Places to Hold Classes, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. President Donald Trump signed a slew of executive orders during his first day in office, including on some environmental issues.

2. Fires scorched campuses across LA and many schools are seeking places to hold classes.

3. Newsom hasn’t been told yet whether to join President Trump for his wildfire tour.

4. The Department of Homeland Security is now directing Immigration and Customs Enforcement to no longer stay out of “sensitive areas”.

5. SpaceX loses spacecraft after catching rocket booster at the launch pad in latest Starship test.

