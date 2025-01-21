© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garner Holt Productions is accepting donations for wildfire victims. Click here for more information.
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/21 KVCR Midday News: Carousel Mall Street Takeover, Pro-Palestinian Cause Cautiously Optimistic, Updates of LA Fires, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 21, 2025 at 12:32 PM PST
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A street takeover this weekend inside the old Carousel Mall parking structure resulted in arrests and hundreds of citations.

2. California Pro-Palestinian cause say they are cautiously optimistic about the ceasefire in Gaza.

3. Updates on the Eaton and Palisades Fires and lifted evacuation orders.

4. Windy and dry conditions returned to Southern California, raising the risk of new wildfires.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad