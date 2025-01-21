1/21 KVCR Midday News: Carousel Mall Street Takeover, Pro-Palestinian Cause Cautiously Optimistic, Updates of LA Fires, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A street takeover this weekend inside the old Carousel Mall parking structure resulted in arrests and hundreds of citations.

2. California Pro-Palestinian cause say they are cautiously optimistic about the ceasefire in Gaza.

3. Updates on the Eaton and Palisades Fires and lifted evacuation orders.

4. Windy and dry conditions returned to Southern California, raising the risk of new wildfires.