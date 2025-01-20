© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
Garner Holt Productions is accepting donations for wildfire victims. Click here for more information.
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/20 KVCR Midday News: Schools navigating long term impacts of wildfires

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published January 20, 2025 at 12:20 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's headlines:

1. The Riverside school board did not pass a resolution last week that would ask the state legislature to ban trans athletes from competing in girls’ sports. KVCR

2. The governor’s state education budget proposal is out…but researchers are convinced the education funding model needs improvement first. CapRadio

3. As the number of wildfires increase in California every year, schools have to mitigate the many long term impacts associated with it. CapRadio.

4. With President-elect Donald Trump unlikely to approve them, California is forced to abandon its groundbreaking rules for electric trucks and clean air. Residents in polluted areas express disappointment. KVCR, CalMatters, The Frontline Observer.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
See stories by Anthony Victoria