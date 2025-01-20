1/20 KVCR Midday News: Schools navigating long term impacts of wildfires

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news rundown. Here are today's headlines:

1. The Riverside school board did not pass a resolution last week that would ask the state legislature to ban trans athletes from competing in girls’ sports. KVCR

2. The governor’s state education budget proposal is out…but researchers are convinced the education funding model needs improvement first. CapRadio

3. As the number of wildfires increase in California every year, schools have to mitigate the many long term impacts associated with it. CapRadio.

4. With President-elect Donald Trump unlikely to approve them, California is forced to abandon its groundbreaking rules for electric trucks and clean air. Residents in polluted areas express disappointment. KVCR, CalMatters, The Frontline Observer.

