1/15 KVCR Midday News: Lawsuit Filed Against SCE for Eaton Fire, SBCUSD Declares Schools ‘Safe For All’, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The crowd at a Redlands school board meeting flowed into the parking lot as they discussed a policy that would ban all flags except for the American, California, and military flags.

2. San Bernardino’s school board adopted a resolution at their meeting Tuesday to outline their commitment to protecting students regardless of immigration status.

3. Lawsuits claims SCE’s equipment sparked Eaton Fire, but investigation continues.

4. Investigators continue to probe the ruins of a San Bernardino fire late Monday night.

5. The Sacramento perch is back in its namesake region.