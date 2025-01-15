© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/15 KVCR Midday News: Lawsuit Filed Against SCE for Eaton Fire, SBCUSD Declares Schools ‘Safe For All’, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 15, 2025 at 11:15 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The crowd at a Redlands school board meeting flowed into the parking lot as they discussed a policy that would ban all flags except for the American, California, and military flags.

2. San Bernardino’s school board adopted a resolution at their meeting Tuesday to outline their commitment to protecting students regardless of immigration status.

3. Lawsuits claims SCE’s equipment sparked Eaton Fire, but investigation continues.

4. Investigators continue to probe the ruins of a San Bernardino fire late Monday night.

5. The Sacramento perch is back in its namesake region.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad