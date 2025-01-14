© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/14 KVCR Midday News: Incarcerated Firefighters Battling Wildfires, Medical Debt Now on Credit Reports Now Illegal, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 14, 2025 at 3:10 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Immigration advocates are dispelling false rumors following border patrol arrest in Central California.

2. Hundreds of incarcerated firefighters are battling the wildfires across Los Angeles.

3. What exactly are the pink flame retardants used to slow California fires?

4. It’s now illegal for most forms of medical debt to appear on credit reports.

5. Newsom is demanding an investigation into the Los Angeles Department of Water and Power (LADWP).
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad