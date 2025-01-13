Republicans push back on Newsom's budget plan

Republican lawmakers are pushing back on Governor Gavin Newsom’s budget plan.

Republican State Senator Roger Niello represents parts of Sacramento. He also sits on the Senate Budget Committee.

He disagrees with the administration’s approach to the budget.

NIELLO: They talk about how much money they're spending but they don't talk about how well they're spending it. That is to say we should be looking at outcomes.

Niello’s referring to accountability…he wants to see more of it in this year’s budget and points to homelessness spending as an example. Newsom does propose more accountability measures for homelessness spending at the local level, but Niello says it’s about state government too.

He also wants funding to enforce stronger criminal penalties voters passed this fall.

NIELLO: There is nothing proposed in this budget to fund the cost of Proposition 36, which is an obvious priority of 70% of the voters of the state.

A revised budget plan will be released in May.