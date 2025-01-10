© 2025 91.9 KVCR

KVCR

The Midday News Report


1/10 KVCR Midday News: Latest on LA wildfires and more local news

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published January 10, 2025 at 11:30 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The fires in Los Angeles fueled by fierce Santa Ana winds have killed 10 people, obliterating neighborhoods and triggering thousands of evacuations. Associated Press.

2. SoCal Edison says thousands of people
Inland Empire continue to impacted due to wildfire concerns. KVCR.

3. LA fires underscore how much California has to lose if Trump withholds disaster aid. CalMatters.

4. Biden bans new offshore oil and gas drilling in most federal waters. Associated Press/CapRadio.
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
