The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

1/9 KVCR Midday News: 300,000+ SCE Customers Without Power, Climate Whiplash More Common, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published January 9, 2025 at 12:33 PM PST
Shareen Awad

1. SCE says over 300,000 customers are without power as strong winds batter the region.

2. Funeral arrangements are pending today for a Riverside County sheriff’s deputy who was killed in a collision on the 91 freeway Wednesday.

3. The man convicted in the 2015 kidnapping and sexual assault of a Vallejo woman is facing new felony charges.

4. A new report finds climate whiplash is becoming more common.
