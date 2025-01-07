1/7 KVCR Midday News: SB Gets First Public Charging Network for Zero-Emission Vehicles, Red Flag Warning In Effect, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. President Biden expected to designate Chuckwalla National Monument during California visit today.

2. San Bernardino will be getting its first public charging network for zero-emission vehicles.

3. As California lawmakers return to Sacramento, they’re expected to introduce hundreds of bills over the next two months.

4. A man fatally shot on the east end of Temecula was identified Monday as 39-year-old resident of the city.

5. A high wind warning is in effect until 6pm Wednesday throughout the southland, with power outages possible.