The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/30 KVCR Midday News: CalMatters reports on new CA laws for 2025

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published December 30, 2024 at 12:41 PM PST

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news. Here are today's top stories:

1. Redlands will again host the Orange Drop event in downtown on New Years Eve. KVCR.

2. One policy could give tenants facing eviction a better shot at staying in their homes. CalMatters.

3. Another policy bans local voter ID requirements. CalMatters.

4. A new policy could beef up alcohol abuse education for California school kids. CalMatters.
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
