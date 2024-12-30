12/30 KVCR Midday News: CalMatters reports on new CA laws for 2025

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news. Here are today's top stories:

1. Redlands will again host the Orange Drop event in downtown on New Years Eve. KVCR.

2. One policy could give tenants facing eviction a better shot at staying in their homes. CalMatters.

3. Another policy bans local voter ID requirements. CalMatters.

4. A new policy could beef up alcohol abuse education for California school kids. CalMatters.

