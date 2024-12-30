KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
12/30 KVCR Midday News: CalMatters reports on new CA laws for 2025
Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news. Here are today's top stories:
1. Redlands will again host the Orange Drop event in downtown on New Years Eve. KVCR.
2. One policy could give tenants facing eviction a better shot at staying in their homes. CalMatters.
3. Another policy bans local voter ID requirements. CalMatters.
4. A new policy could beef up alcohol abuse education for California school kids. CalMatters.