12/23 KVCR Midday News: Temecula school board rescinds controversial policies; California monitoring dairy farms for bird flu

Monday through Friday, KVCR has your daily news. Here are today's top stories:

1. Amazon KSBD workers join the nationwide strike against the company. The Frontline Observer.

2. The school board in Temecula has rescinded two controversial policies that caused uproar over LGBTQ students’ rights. However, the board says they’ll reintroduce them. KVCR.

3. California is monitoring the state’s dairy farms every week for bird flu, which has so far showed up at about two-thirds of dairies in the state. CapRadio.

4. Rialto residents: if you’re interested in joining the City Council, now’s your chance. The deadline to turn in your application is 6 p.m. on January 2nd. You can submit it in person, by mail or by emailing cityclerk@rialtoca.gov.

