KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
12/19 KVCR Midday News: Amazon SoCal Workers Join Strike, Newsom Declares Bird Flu State of Emergency, Rochford Foundation Hosts Holiday Extravaganza, & More
1. Amazon SoCal workers join nationwide Teamsters strike.
2. Governor Newsom has declared a state of emergency to aid in California’s response to the bird flu outbreak.
3. The Rochford Foundation hosted the annual Holiday Extravaganza at the Burrage Mansion in Redlands, with the help of community volunteers.
4. EPA grants California authority to ban sales of new gas cars by 2035.