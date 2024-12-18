12/18 KVCR Midday News: REV High Student Arrested, Sacramento Ramps Up for Prop 36, & More

1. Riverside County Supervisor Kevin Jeffries was honored at final Board of Supervisors meeting.

2. SBSD arrests student for possessing gun at REV High School.

3. A 7-year prison sentence has been issues for the neglect and abuse of 6 severely disabled residents at an unlicensed Riverside care facility.

4. Sacramento law enforcement officials are ramping up enforcement as Prop 36 goes into effect this week.

5. Nearly 100,000 California veterans aren’t enrolled in health insurance through U.S. Department of Veterans Affairs.