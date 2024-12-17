12/17 KVCR Midday News: SB Infant Death Investigation, Rialto Crash Kills 4, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino police officials are investigating a death of an infant and are asking for the public’s help. Contact Detective Chavez at 909-384-5637 or email Chavez_ed@sbcity.org

2. Four newly elected members of Temecula’s school board will be sworn in today.

3. A SB County Sheriff’s deputy shot and killed a man who allegedly attempted him to assault him.

4. The CHP broke silence with details about a fiery weekend crash on the I-10 in Rialto that killed 4 people.

5. Governor Newsom announced a plan for statewide career education.