Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 12/13/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. It looks like some members of the San Bernardino City Council want to fire the city attorney and possible the city clerk and city manager.

2. A Lake Elsinore man found an error on his tax bill that will save him and his neighbors thousands of dollars.

3. The Yucaipa City Council has selected a retired police chief to fill the vacancy created by a recall election Nov. 5th.

4. And lastly today, we remember longtime Chino mayor Dennis Yates, who died recently.

