Riverside County sheriff deputy arrested for trying to arrange sexual acts with a minor

A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sharing explicit material with a minor and attempting to plan a meeting to engage in sex acts.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Department said they received a tip about Anthony Russo, 52, on Tuesday. The Special Investigations bureau launched an investigation during which Russo “shared explicit material and communicated his intent to meet with the supposed minor to engage in sexual acts,” according to a press release. The minor was an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old.

Russo immediately resigned from his position in the Riverside County Corrections division. He was booked at Robert Presley Detention Center on Wednesday on $50 thousand bail and was released later that day.

“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office upholds the highest standards of integrity and accountability. Our primary responsibility is to enforce the law impartially, regardless of the individual's affiliation with our department,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement to KVCR. “We want to emphasize that we do not condone any form of criminal behavior, whether it involves a member of our department or any member of the public. We are committed to maintaining public trust and will continue to take appropriate action to ensure that all individuals are held accountable for their actions.”

Russo is expected to appear at the Riverside Hall of Justice in January.

No further details about the crimes were immediately available.

