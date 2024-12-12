© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Riverside County sheriff deputy arrested for trying to arrange sexual acts with a minor

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published December 12, 2024 at 3:55 PM PST
Downtown Riverside

A Riverside County sheriff’s deputy was arrested Wednesday for allegedly sharing explicit material with a minor and attempting to plan a meeting to engage in sex acts.

The Riverside Sheriff’s Department said they received a tip about Anthony Russo, 52, on Tuesday. The Special Investigations bureau launched an investigation during which Russo “shared explicit material and communicated his intent to meet with the supposed minor to engage in sexual acts,” according to a press release. The minor was an undercover investigator posing as a 15-year-old.

Russo immediately resigned from his position in the Riverside County Corrections division. He was booked at Robert Presley Detention Center on Wednesday on $50 thousand bail and was released later that day.

“The Riverside County Sheriff’s Office upholds the highest standards of integrity and accountability. Our primary responsibility is to enforce the law impartially, regardless of the individual's affiliation with our department,” the sheriff’s department said in a statement to KVCR. “We want to emphasize that we do not condone any form of criminal behavior, whether it involves a member of our department or any member of the public. We are committed to maintaining public trust and will continue to take appropriate action to ensure that all individuals are held accountable for their actions.”

Russo is expected to appear at the Riverside Hall of Justice in January.

No further details about the crimes were immediately available.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument