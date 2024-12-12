© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/12 KVCR Midday News: High Speed Rail Funding, DoorDash Driver ID, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published December 12, 2024 at 4:10 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A special meeting to discuss staffing positions in San Bernardino was postponed.

2. With unionization on an upswing, experts anticipate policy changes will reverse worker gains.

3. California Congressman Kevin Kiley announced plans to eliminate funding for the California High Speed Rail project.

4. DoorDash steps up driver ID checks.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad