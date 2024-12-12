KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
12/12 KVCR Midday News: High Speed Rail Funding, DoorDash Driver ID, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. A special meeting to discuss staffing positions in San Bernardino was postponed.
2. With unionization on an upswing, experts anticipate policy changes will reverse worker gains.
3. California Congressman Kevin Kiley announced plans to eliminate funding for the California High Speed Rail project.
4. DoorDash steps up driver ID checks.