San Bernardino County seeks public input for Bloomington warehouse environmental study

San Bernardino County is once again asking residents for feedback on a revised environmental study for the contentious Bloomington Business Park Specific Plan, a warehouse development that spans over 200 acres.

The call for public input follows a California Superior Court ruling in September which found the county’s initial environmental analysis flawed. The court ordered a redo of the study, citing violations of the California Environmental Quality Act (CEQA) for failing to adequately address impacts on energy, air quality and traffic.

The developer, Howard Industrial Partners, said the court’s ruling requires only minor changes to the environmental report, adding that the study’s analysis of traffic impacts, environmental justice, cumulative impacts and language access provisions was upheld.

The project has already led to the demolition of homes in the area, sparking significant opposition from residents and environmental groups. The county's revised environmental study must meet CEQA standards before the project can proceed. Until then, construction activity remains halted.

At a tense community meeting held on Dec. 2 at Ayala Park, nearly 60 attendees voiced their concerns about the warehouse plan.

Bloomington resident Xochitl Pedraza warned of worsening noise and truck traffic, which she said would harm local air quality and health.

“If they’re going to do hundreds of warehousing, imagine how much that is going to be,” Pedraza said. “I don’t think it's going to be very peaceful, quiet or healthy to live in the area.”

However, homeowner Gloria Castorena offered a different perspective. Speaking in Spanish, Castorena commended Howard Industrial Partners for working to clean up blight and respecting construction schedules.

“I think they’re doing a great job with how they’re constructing the project. I would know because I still live here,” said Castorena. “These meetings are an example of [Howard] taking us neighbors into consideration.”

Castorena said she knows at least 15 families who sold their homes to the developer and hopes to sell hers too.

Howard Industrial Partners didn’t respond to requests for additional comment at the time of airing and publication.

Residents can submit feedback on the revised environmental study by email at Maryn.Wells@lus.sbcounty.gov or by mail to the San Bernardino County Land Use Services Department by 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 12.