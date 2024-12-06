San Bernardino evaluating city positions, special meeting set for next week

San Bernardino’s city council decided during a special meeting on Wednesday to consider whether to retain City Attorney Sonia Carvalho and City Clerk Genoveva Rocha, while also discussing filling the city manager’s role permanently.

The discussion happened only a few weeks after Mayor Helen Tran attempted to fire Carvalho for poor performance of her duties.

The council voted during closed session to hire OC-based consulting firm Jacob Green & Associates to evaluate both positions ahead of another special meeting next Wednesday.

“As the mayor, I have requested that the city manager look into retaining an independent counsel who has knowledge and expertise in Brown Act procedures, so that any action we take is in compliance,” said Tran in a prepared statement.

Tran during the Nov. 20 meeting criticized Carvalho, saying she was the “root” of the city’s instability. In that meeting, she clashed with Mayor Pro Tem Fred Shorett, while other council members stepped away from the dais at times due to disagreements over the mayor’s failed attempt to fire Carvalho.

Both Carvalho and Rocha have served in their roles since 2020. They’re the first to be appointed as city clerk and attorney under San Bernardino’s revised charter.

The council’s also deciding whether to make Interim City Manager Rochelle Clayton’s role permanent.

Clayton, who stepped in after Charles Montoya was fired in April, says she’s interested in the job.

But Tran and some council members – as they did with Carvalho – questioned why the city manager’s position was back on the agenda.

Carvalho says city rules allow special meeting agenda items if four council members agree to it.

“One of those ways is that the majority of the City Council can call for a special meeting, either by separately contacting the city clerk or by asking for a special meeting,” Carvalho said from her seat in the audience. “I'm advising you that the law allows you to call special meetings.”

Residents like Mike Hartley say retaining Clayton is the best way forward for the city.

“When you start changing people…you lose morale, and this city has lost morale a long time ago,” said Hartley. “The city manager is trying to do something and I guarantee you, if we let Rochelle go, I guarantee you it's going to be a clean house [in] 2026.”

The discussion over Carvalho and Rocha’s fate continues Dec.11 at 1 p.m.

