KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
12/2 KVCR Midday News: CA teachers do not receive paid pregnancy leave, Fish farms seem less sustainable than previously thought, and more
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1) Public school teachers in California have been trying to obtain paid pregnancy leave, but aren't having much luck.
2) A new study indicates that fish farms are less sustainable than previously thought.
3) The annual Western Monarch butterfly count.