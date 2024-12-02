© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

12/2 KVCR Midday News: CA teachers do not receive paid pregnancy leave, Fish farms seem less sustainable than previously thought, and more

KVCR
Published December 2, 2024 at 4:49 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1) Public school teachers in California have been trying to obtain paid pregnancy leave, but aren't having much luck.
2) A new study indicates that fish farms are less sustainable than previously thought.
3) The annual Western Monarch butterfly count.
Local News