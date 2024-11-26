KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
11/26 KVCR Midday News: CA Voters Largely Kept Incumbents, Pricey Eggs for the Holidays, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. California voters kept over 90% of incumbents running at the local and state level.
2. Eggs are available, but pricier, as the holiday baking season begins.
3. California’s minimum wage workers won’t get a raise this coming year.
4. Commerce Department to reduce Intel’s funding on semiconductors.
5. As an atmospheric river soaks California, farmworkers await flood.