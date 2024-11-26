© 2024 91.9 KVCR

11/26 KVCR Midday News: CA Voters Largely Kept Incumbents, Pricey Eggs for the Holidays, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 26, 2024 at 1:22 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California voters kept over 90% of incumbents running at the local and state level.

2. Eggs are available, but pricier, as the holiday baking season begins.

3. California’s minimum wage workers won’t get a raise this coming year.

4. Commerce Department to reduce Intel’s funding on semiconductors.

5. As an atmospheric river soaks California, farmworkers await flood.
