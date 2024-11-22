Leticia Castillo leads Clarissa Cervantes in tight AD-58 race as ballot counting continues

In California's Assembly District 58 race, Republican candidate Leticia Castillo still holds a lead over Democratic challenger Clarissa Cervantes. But the margin is now tighter.

At the last update, Castillo held a 507 vote lead over Cervantes. She says she’s optimistic that the vote count will eventually favor her.

And if elected, she’ll prioritize housing, climate issues and public transportation.

"I personally know the challenges that many of our communities are facing," said Cervantes. "And I believe I'm the best person who is prepared to go to Sacramento to address those issues head on."

Election ads have labeled Cervantes as unfit for office due to her DUI conviction last year. But Cervantes says she’s been transparent and that her honesty resonated with some voters.

"We have shared my story authentically with the voters across Assembly District 58 so let them know truthfully where I am on my journey," she said. "Folks have been very receptive to that, and have really appreciated that honesty."

Castillo did not respond to requests for comment in time for broadcast. In a post on Instagram earlier this week, Castillo shared with followers that "she's making sure every ballot is counted" and for supporters to "keep [her team] lifted in prayer."

Castillo has labeled her opponent and her sister, State Senator-elect Sabrina Cervantes as "extremists."

Riverside County still has 11,000 ballots requiring curing, in addition to 15,600 mostly from conditional registrations that need processing. Meanwhile, as of Thursday, San Bernardino County had 18,000 ballots left to count and 9,100 awaiting curing.