The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/22 KVCR Midday News: Newsom announces new state economic plan

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published November 22, 2024 at 1:28 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Member of Mexican cartel arrested in Riverside after faking his own death. KVCR.

2. Newsom announces new state economic plan. CapRadio.

3. California public school students aren’t missing nearly as much school as they were a few years ago. CalMatters.

4. Severe wildfires kills more trees and reshapes environment, report finds. CapRadio.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
