11/20 KVCR Midday News: Moreno Valley Approves Major Development, Riverside Man Sentenced for Role in Drug Trafficking, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 20, 2024 at 4:51 PM PST
Shareen Awad

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The Moreno Valley city council approved a massive development project.

2. Federal prosecutors say a Riverside man has become the 16th and final defendant sentenced for his role in leading an organization that trafficked large quantities of methamphetamine from Mexico into the Inland Empire.

3. Felony charges are expected to be filed today against a 46-year-old man suspected of trying to arrange a sexual encounter with a teenage Temecula girl.

4. SCNG Guild ratifies first union contract.

5. A Lake County ballot measure asked voters earlier this month if the town of Kelseyville should change its name to Konocti.
Shareen Awad
