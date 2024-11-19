© 2024 91.9 KVCR

11/19 KVCR Midday News: SB Takes Action on Homeless Encampments, Plane Crashes at NHRA Finals, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 19, 2024 at 12:03 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. San Bernardino takes action on homeless encampments.

2. California passed a landmark water law ten years ago and state leaders are considering what’s working about it and what needs to change.

3. A plane crash halted the NHRA drag racing Finals at the Pomona Fairplex on Sunday, injuring four people.

4. Riders were stuck in midair for over 2 hours on Knott’s Berry Farm ride.

5. Northern California and the Pacific Northwest brace for atmospheric river.

6. The arrival of newer KC-46 aircraft will preserve the March Air Reserve Base’s future.
