11/19 KVCR Midday News: SB Takes Action on Homeless Encampments, Plane Crashes at NHRA Finals, & More

1. San Bernardino takes action on homeless encampments.

2. California passed a landmark water law ten years ago and state leaders are considering what’s working about it and what needs to change.

3. A plane crash halted the NHRA drag racing Finals at the Pomona Fairplex on Sunday, injuring four people.

4. Riders were stuck in midair for over 2 hours on Knott’s Berry Farm ride.

5. Northern California and the Pacific Northwest brace for atmospheric river.

6. The arrival of newer KC-46 aircraft will preserve the March Air Reserve Base’s future.