The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/13 KVCR Midday News: Port of LA Calls for Help Redeveloping Iconic Building, 23andMe Cuts, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 13, 2024 at 11:59 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. California’s Air Resources Board approved new regulations to the state’s low carbon fuel standard, despite concern that it could raise gas prices.

2. The Port of LA is calling on interested parties to help redevelop one of its most iconic buildings just a mile away.

3. 23andMe cuts 40% of its workforce and discontinues therapeutics division.

4. LA Dodgers great Fernando Valenzuela died of septic shock, medical examiner says.

5. Rain, snow, and wind are expected this weekend in Southern California.
