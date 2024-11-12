An Interview with Muralist Robert Vargas: Creating Art for the Community and the World

Allison Wang: With 91.9 KVCR News, it's Allison Wang. Dr. Echeveria, Director of the UCR Honors Program, invited me to listen to guest speaker Robert Vargas address the sophomore class of UCR honors students. During this presentation, Vargas shared his creative process and presented his extensive portfolio of artworks, all which have a special focus on community and the everyday person. The day after, I had the opportunity to speak with Robert one-on-one. I first asked him about his artistic process when creating murals in different cities all around the world.

Robert Vargas: So I immersed myself with the people. I think being open, especially, being present, is super important to allowing creativity to be absorbed, because it's not only what you're putting out, but also what you're taking in. I don't come in with a preset plan, other than just to, you know, be open and allow the process to take place. And because I paint from from life, or because I don't use any grids or projections, I create space for that stream of consciousness to take shape. And usually I will choose people from the area to be a part of the mural. And I'm always looking for for representation, and for a good example of what that community looks like. In celebrating diversity, I am extremely sensitive to where these murals live and how they interact and kind of humanize the environment. When I am painting these murals, I'm thinking about what's happening in that area, what's happening in the world that we're living in at that time, thinking about the people that will live with this mural once I leave.

Allison Wang: Robert’s “biggest” project is a 14-story mural in and about L.A, entitled “Angelus,” the largest freestanding mural painted by a single artist.

Robert Vargas: You know, when I think about that mural, one of the first things I thought about when I had that surface available to me was the responsibility that comes with a wall that size and taking cues from great civilizations that have gone before us and thinking about the monuments that they erected to show that they once roamed and that they were there. For me, this mural is closer to a pyramid, some sort of monument like that, to show that we were here. And that's why it's so important for me to use contemporaries to tell the story, because these are the people of right now.

Allison Wang: Robert’s chosen medium is accessible and open minded.

Robert Vargas: You’re used to seeing fine art in a gallery space or in a museum space. What I'm doing is bringing fine art to the street, you know, and I'm painting in a very traditional way. I only use brushes, but the immediacy of it makes it feel like its very urban.

Allison Wang: Murals aren't his only form of artistic expression.

Robert Vargas: My "Portraits of the World" series has been an ongoing project that started literally on the streets of downtown LA and has now made its way to Africa, to Europe to Asia. And it's a way for me to give space and activate space, painting everyday people doing these, these portraits. You know, these are people that I just meet. The way I look at these portraits. They're like my poems, my large scale mural work, or like my novels, if you can get that analogy. These people I'm telling their stories through their face. There's a lot of healing that comes with the creative process. People who don't otherwise talk to each other stop and all of a sudden are drawn into the creative process and begin to start a dialog with each other, no matter what the language is, the creative process is universal.

Allison Wang: Diversity and representation are key components in his artwork.

Robert Vargas: It’s great. Everyone's starting to really focus in on leadership and diversity and representation and what does that mean. But that's always been a part of who I am. The things that make us different are the things that I find beautiful and inspiring. And you know, there's no real separation between me the artist and me the man. It's one. So I never feel like I'm checking off anything or pressured to be one way or the other, because I'm being authentic to me and my experience. And I feel like when I get to share that with the world, hopefully it inspires people to find their authentic voice.

Allison Wang: Robert also explains how allyship is important, drawing on the Dr. Martin Luther King Jr.’s concept of the “world house”

Robert Vargas: So you think he imagines the world. So it's kind of like this house. And imagine we're all in this house, sharing the bathroom, sharing the kitchen. How are we going to cohabitate? And I think about that often, and how I can give space for other people through my work and just through my actions.

Allison Wang: See more of Vargas’ works on social media @therobertvargas. From KVCR News, it’s Allison Wang.

