11/12 KVCR Midday News: Rollins Refuses to Concede Until More Ballots Counted, Kaiser Health Care Worker Strikes This Wk, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Riverside County congressional challenger Will Rollins is refusing to concede to incumbent Ken Calvert as ballot-counting in the 41st district continues.

2. Two suspects are facing felony charges after a bullet-punctuated freeway police chase.

3. Mental healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente are heading back to the picket lines at multiple SoCal medical centers.

4. California voters passes Prop 4, a measure that will issue $10 billion in bonds for climate-related projects.

5. Firefighters continue to battle hot spots around the Mountain Fire.

6. Californians voted down two measures this year that would’ve given city and county governments more control in setting housing policy.