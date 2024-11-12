© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/12 KVCR Midday News: Rollins Refuses to Concede Until More Ballots Counted, Kaiser Health Care Worker Strikes This Wk, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 12, 2024 at 11:27 AM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Riverside County congressional challenger Will Rollins is refusing to concede to incumbent Ken Calvert as ballot-counting in the 41st district continues.

2. Two suspects are facing felony charges after a bullet-punctuated freeway police chase.

3. Mental healthcare workers at Kaiser Permanente are heading back to the picket lines at multiple SoCal medical centers.

4. California voters passes Prop 4, a measure that will issue $10 billion in bonds for climate-related projects.

5. Firefighters continue to battle hot spots around the Mountain Fire.

6. Californians voted down two measures this year that would’ve given city and county governments more control in setting housing policy.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad