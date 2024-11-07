© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

Southern California Edison shuts off power around region due to fire risk

KVCR | By Madison Aument
Published November 7, 2024 at 3:41 PM PST
Stronger Santa Ana winds will continue into this morning, then gradually decrease during the late morning through the afternoon.
National Weather Service
Stronger Santa Ana winds will continue into this morning, then gradually decrease during the late morning through the afternoon.

More than 20 thousand people are without electricity in the Inland Empire today. Southern California Edison has shut off the power in areas where there’s extreme risk of wildfires.

Santa Ana winds are battering the Inland Empire… with gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour. A red flag warning is in effect throughout Southern California. Officials are warning people to not burn anything.

Those gusty winds and low humidity have raised the risk for wildfire. According to Edison, public safety power shut offs are a last resort to prevent blazes.

The red flag warning is in effect through Friday morning.
Local News
Madison Aument
See stories by Madison Aument