Southern California Edison shuts off power around region due to fire risk

More than 20 thousand people are without electricity in the Inland Empire today. Southern California Edison has shut off the power in areas where there’s extreme risk of wildfires.

Santa Ana winds are battering the Inland Empire… with gusts reaching up to 60 miles per hour. A red flag warning is in effect throughout Southern California. Officials are warning people to not burn anything.

Those gusty winds and low humidity have raised the risk for wildfire. According to Edison, public safety power shut offs are a last resort to prevent blazes.

The red flag warning is in effect through Friday morning.

