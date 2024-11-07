© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

11/7 KVCR Midday News: Battle for 41st Congressional District, Measure CC, Beyond Meat, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published November 7, 2024 at 1:33 PM PST

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. In the battle for the 41st Congressional District of Riverside County, Republican Ken Calvert holds a narrow lead over Democratic challenger Will Rollins.

2. The Sacramento County Board of Supervisors approved a policy making it easier for sheriff’s deputies to clear homeless encampments on public property.

3. A nearly $1 billion bond measure to cover costs associated with upgrades to facilities within Riverside Community College District is less than a percentage point above the margin required for approval today.

4. Beyond Meat reverses revenue slide by raising prices.

5. The Mountain Fire near Camarillo has surpassed 14,000 acres and prompted evacuation orders.
