Ontario decides who fills two seats in city's first-ever district based election

Voters are deciding tonight who fills two city council seats in Ontario's first district-based election. Candidates in these races are pledging to tackle housing, homelessness, public safety and health issues.

Four candidates are running in District, which covers the city’s west end that borders Montclair.

Raquel Valencia says if voters elect her as councilwoman, she’ll boost police presence by advocating for a new police station.

"As well as increasing patrol around here, having more police within our neighborhoods," said Valencia.

Valencia is the daughter of current sitting Councilman Ruben Valencia.

Luis Suarez, a small business owner and longtime community organizer, pledges to prioritize affordable housing, address homelessness and limit warehouse construction near neighborhoods.

"We have over 600 warehouses in the city, right? Some of them are actually sitting empty," Suarez said. "So for me, I don't think there's a need to be able to create more."

The incumbent, Debra Porada, and Joseph Angel Sandoval did not respond to requests for comment.

Five candidates are vying for the District 4 seat, which covers northeast areas of the city near the Ontario International Airport.

Like Suarez in District 1, Andrea Galvan says Ontario’s over-reliance on warehousing is creating air quality and public health risks.

"We're not being proactive in preparing for a future that continues to experience climate disaster and more heating, said Galvan. "We're not being proactive about preparing our young people to be successful."

If elected, Galvan pledges to streamline housing project requirements, bring new parks and enhance walkability and bike access.

Daisy Macias, a former mayoral aide and nonprofit advocate, pledges to improve city streets and promote community solutions including more housing for the homeless.

She believes the best way to address community needs is by being a team player.

"It's not about what political party you belong to or if your Team Trump or team Kamala. It's not about that. It really is about bringing ideas together and working together."

Candidates Norberto Corona, Celina Lopez and Jose Nykiar did not respond to requests for comment.

