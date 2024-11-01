© 2024 91.9 KVCR

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff
Former Press-Enterprise Columnist and longtime KVCR news contributor, Cassie MacDuff joins KVCR to review a few of the Inland Empire’s major news stories of the past week. The conversation can be heard on KVCR’s “Morning Edition” most Friday mornings at 6:45 and 8:45. Our segments with Cassie are also archived here for listening on demand.

Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 11/1/2024

KVCR | By Cassie MacDuff,
Jessica Greenwell
Published November 1, 2024 at 9:52 AM PDT

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

With the election coming up on Tuesday, talk about some of the most interesting races in our two-county area.

One of our congressional races is getting national attention.

Next, it seems a political action committee in southwest Riverside County is supporting school board candidates in Redlands, as well as Temecula Valley. Who are they?

San Bernardino County’s Measure L has gotten some negative press lately. Why is that?

The Riverside County Board of Supervisors race in District 1 is an interesting contest. What do we know about it?

San Bernardino voters threw out three incumbent city council members in the March primary, Now, the runoff in Ward 7 is a contest between two outspoken critics of the mayor and council.

In Riverside, an incumbent assemblywoman is seeking a state Senate seat, and an incumbent councilwoman is seeking the Assembly seat , and they share a last name. Who are these women?

And the City of Riverside has its own Measure L. What would it do?

And lastly a few more quick mentions of interesting races to follow.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.
