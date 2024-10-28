KVCR Midday News: How San Bernardino County's Registrar is preparing for Election Day and more news

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Here are today's headlines:

1. Newsom wants to increase Hollywood tax credits to $750 million. CapRadio and LAist.

2. Riverside bans homeless encampments near parks and schools. KVCR

3. San Bernardino’s Registrar of Voters shares how the county has prepared for November 5. KVCR.

4. Most California Republicans in Congress won’t commit to certifying the 2024 presidential election. CalMatters.

