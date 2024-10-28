© 2024 91.9 KVCR

The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

KVCR Midday News: How San Bernardino County's Registrar is preparing for Election Day and more news

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published October 28, 2024 at 12:37 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Here are today's headlines:

1. Newsom wants to increase Hollywood tax credits to $750 million. CapRadio and LAist.

2. Riverside bans homeless encampments near parks and schools. KVCR

3. San Bernardino’s Registrar of Voters shares how the county has prepared for November 5. KVCR.

4. Most California Republicans in Congress won’t commit to certifying the 2024 presidential election. CalMatters.

Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
