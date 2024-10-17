© 2024 91.9 KVCR

10/17 KVCR Midday News: Crime Survivors Celebrate New Trauma Center, Riverside Ghost Walk Returns, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 17, 2024 at 3:27 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A new report says lakes that would typically freeze over are seeing ice for shorter periods.

2. A California man is accused of using drone to deliver fentanyl and other drugs.

3. Journalism funder doubles planned grants for local outlets.

4. Crime survivors celebrate new trauma recovery center and slam Prop 36.

5. Disney to debut new Lightning Lane Premier Pass this month.

6. Riverside Ghost Walk returns.
