KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.
10/16 KVCR Midday News: CA Healthcare Worker Pay Bump, Menendez Bros Family Push for Release, & More
Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:
1. Commuters on the I-15 through the Cajon Pass were delayed 3 hours yesterday due to a robber pursuit.
2. California healthcare workers get a pay bump under a new minimum wage law.
3. Menendez brothers’ family to push for their release as prosecutors review 1989 case.
4. Some marine biologists call for moratorium on catching deep-sea mesopelagic fish.