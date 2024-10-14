KVCR Midday News report for Monday October 14, 2024

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A man suspected of having a loaded gun and high-capacity magazine at a rally for former President Donald Trump in Coachella this past weekend is out on bail. Associated Press.

2. Southern California farmers are cutting how much water they use from the Colorado River. But, the flip side is…that means the Salton Sea is drying up faster. LAist.

3. California’s high school graduation rates are up and college is becoming more accessible. But state education officials at a summit in Riverside last week said there’s still more work to be done to tackle economic barriers holding students back. KVCR.

4. The nonprofit California Fire Foundation expanded its memorial wall, which honors fallen firefighters, at the state's Capitol. CapRadio.

