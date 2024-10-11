Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 10/11/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Riverside is suing its third largest employer, UC Riverside, over the university’s long-term growth plans. And UCR is suing right back.

2. There’s some good news for San Bernardino County residents when they’re called for jury duty.

3. Warehouses have been in the news quite a bit recently. What’s the latest?

4. And lastly today, if you live in Riverside, you may have noticed some unfamiliar trash trucks emptying the cans in your neighborhood. What’s going on?

