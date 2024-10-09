Riverside rejects proposed law banning items at protests

Riverside’s city council struck down a proposal by the city attorney and police department to prohibit items that could be used as weapons during protests.

The ordinance would have banned items like masks, flag poles and baseball bats at protests.

Police Chief Larry Gonzalez says the law would give officers a necessary tool to ensure demonstrations are safe.

"With election season being a couple weeks away, we're concerned about protests that are going on across the country and in our city," Gonzalez told the Council at the meeting on Tuesday.

Gonzalez also says the updated law would have only targeted disruptive groups.

But Councilman Sean Mill says it could limit free speech.

"I just see this as government overreach, and it's too broad in general, in nature."

Meanwhile, Councilwoman Clarissa Cervantes says she’s worried the proposed update could open the city up to lawsuits.

Both the University of California and California State University have banned masks and other items at protests.

