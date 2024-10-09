Pro-Palestine Activists hold a Day of Remembrance

The event had musical performances, a children’s story-time, poetry readings and speeches all surrounding the past year’s attacks in Palestine.

Many who spoke to the crowd not only shared their heartache for the lives lost, but also condemned some of their local politicians for their stance on the issue.

Avraham, a Jewish Pro-Palestinian activist, specifically mentioned Congresswoman Norma Torres.

“[She] supports Israeli apartheid and genocide. Not only does she not support a ceasefire, but she actually has demanded we provide even more bombs to Israel.”

Jenn Grigorov, a member of CODE PINK IE, said the event was also to draw attention to how the war affects local communities.

“What happens here, the lack of funds that we do not have for everything, it's because we're sending billions of dollars”

The event ended with a collaborative painting of an Olive tree, and children leading guests in a chant.

