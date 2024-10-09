© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/9 KVCR Midday News: Sb County Board of Supervisors Support Prop 36, CA Sues TikTok, Medical Incentive Therapy, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 9, 2024 at 10:20 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors shared that they are supporting Prop 36, which aims to increase penalties for drug and theft crimes.

2. Plans are moving ahead for development of the largest undeveloped land tract in Riverside.

3. California has enrolled at least 4,000 people addicted to meth and cocaine in a program to receive gift cards if they stay clean.

4. California is suing the popular short-form video app TikTok.

5. A plane crashed on Catalina Island Tuesday night.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad