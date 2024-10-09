10/9 KVCR Midday News: Sb County Board of Supervisors Support Prop 36, CA Sues TikTok, Medical Incentive Therapy, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The San Bernardino County Board of Supervisors shared that they are supporting Prop 36, which aims to increase penalties for drug and theft crimes.

2. Plans are moving ahead for development of the largest undeveloped land tract in Riverside.

3. California has enrolled at least 4,000 people addicted to meth and cocaine in a program to receive gift cards if they stay clean.

4. California is suing the popular short-form video app TikTok.

5. A plane crashed on Catalina Island Tuesday night.