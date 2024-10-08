© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations
The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/8 KVCR Midday News: Unlicensed Contractor Crackdown in Menifee, Donald Trump Coming to Coachella, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published October 8, 2024 at 1:23 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A crackdown on unlicensed contractors is underway in Menifee.

2. Californians will vote on ten statewide ballot propositions this fall, including Prop 5.

3. Former President Donald Trump will bring his campaign to Coachella this Saturday at 5pm.

4. California has set a goal to protect 30% of our land and waters by the year 2030.
Tags
Local News Local news
Shareen Awad
Life's a journey...
See stories by Shareen Awad