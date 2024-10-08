10/8 KVCR Midday News: Unlicensed Contractor Crackdown in Menifee, Donald Trump Coming to Coachella, & More

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. A crackdown on unlicensed contractors is underway in Menifee.

2. Californians will vote on ten statewide ballot propositions this fall, including Prop 5.

3. Former President Donald Trump will bring his campaign to Coachella this Saturday at 5pm.

4. California has set a goal to protect 30% of our land and waters by the year 2030.