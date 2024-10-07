10/7 KVCR Midday News: State invests millions to help cities clear homeless encampments

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new round of money on Friday for clearing homeless encampments in California. CapRadio.

2. Proposition 2 would let California borrow 10-billion dollars through a state bond to pay for updates to school facilities. CalMatters.

3. Inland Empire leaders will gather this week for an education summit hosted by Growing Inland Achievement at the Riverside Convention Center. KVCR

4. Environmental groups are suing Jurupa Valley over the approval of a development plan some 450 feet from an ancient oak tree. KVCR