The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

10/7 KVCR Midday News: State invests millions to help cities clear homeless encampments

KVCR | By Anthony Victoria
Published October 7, 2024 at 1:11 PM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Governor Gavin Newsom announced a new round of money on Friday for clearing homeless encampments in California. CapRadio.

2. Proposition 2 would let California borrow 10-billion dollars through a state bond to pay for updates to school facilities. CalMatters.

3. Inland Empire leaders will gather this week for an education summit hosted by Growing Inland Achievement at the Riverside Convention Center. KVCR

4. Environmental groups are suing Jurupa Valley over the approval of a development plan some 450 feet from an ancient oak tree. KVCR
Local News
Anthony Victoria
Anthony Victoria is a California Local News Fellow reporting for KVCR News.
