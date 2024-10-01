Cal Fire witnesses allege suspect used paper, coins to ignite Line Fire

Prosecutors revealed new details Tuesday about the cause of the Line Fire during a preliminary hearing at the San Bernardino Justice Center.

Cal Fire investigators, who are serving as witnesses for the prosecution, testified that suspect 34-year-old Justin Wayne Halstenberg allegedly used paper to ignite the large blaze, which remains active. Several witnesses took the stand, detailing how the fire was started.

Investigators with Cal Fire say surveillance footage from a city fire station, nearby residents and a passing Tesla captured a white pickup truck owned by Halstenberg at the source of the Line Fire, near Baseline, Alpin and Weaver Streets on the afternoon of September 5.

They also say they found coins and razor blades at the scene, leading them to conclude arson was the cause. They added that no other visible signs or evidence suggest the fire was started by natural causes or an accident.

Cal Fire alleges Halstenberg may have used the coins and blades to bind paper or napkins that he then lit to start the fire.

Defense attorneys questioned the investigation’s thoroughness, highlighting Cal Fire’s failure to consider other potential causes.

The Line Fire has burned close to 44,000 acres in the San Bernardino National Forest and has destroyed four structures, including the popular Keller Peak fire lookout in Running Springs.

Cal Fire confirmed during the hearing that an East Valley Water District pipe near Plunge Creek Trail was significantly damaged and could cost about $140,000 to repair.

Evacuation orders are in place for the mountain communities of Angelus Oaks and Seven Oaks, while areas near Big Bear are under evacuation warning. Cal Fire says dry vegetation, increased heat and unexpected fire movement has created difficult firefighting conditions.

The preliminary hearing is scheduled to continue on Wednesday.