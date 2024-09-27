9/27 KVCR Midday News: CalFire employee charged with arson spent months as inmate firefighter

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. Rancho Cucamonga high school sees second student die in two weeks. KVCR News.

2. California fire agency employee charged with arson spent months as inmate firefighter. Associated Press.

3. Undocumented college students saw a pathway to working on campus, then Newsom vetoed the bill. KAZU.

4. Governor Newsom signs and vetoes bills that are part of Black reparations package. CapRadio.