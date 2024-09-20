Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/20/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Officials say a phony vendor scammed the Riverside Unified School District out of more than $900,000.

2. Eight organizations in three counties have reached a deal to protect habitat for endangered species along the Santa Ana River.

3. San Bernardino County’s effort to replace its longtime ambulance service has been placed on hold by a judge.

4. And lastly today, we remember Joe Tavaglione, who served on the state Transportation Commission for two decades. He died recently at age 101.

THIS SEGMENT IS MADE POSSIBLE BY THE SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWS GROUP, PUBLISHER OF THE PRESS-ENTERPRISE, SAN BERNARDINO SUN, INLAND VALLEY DAILY BULLETIN, AND OTHER SO SOUTHERN CALIFORNIA NEWSPAPERS.