The Midday News Report
KVCR News has your daily news rundown at lunchtime.

9/18 KVCR Midday News: Arson Suspect in Line Fire Pleads Not Guilty, Make Polluters Pay Package, & More

KVCR | By Shareen Awad
Published September 18, 2024 at 11:49 AM PDT

Monday through Friday at lunchtime, KVCR News has your daily news rundown. Stories highlighted today include:

1. The man accused of starting the Line Fire has pleaded not guilty.

2. Evacuation orders have been lifted for communities near the Bridge Fire.

3. California’s surgeon general aims to cut pregnancy related deaths in half.

4. Groups concerned about pollution are asking Governor Newsom to sign a trio of bills called the Make Polluters Pay package.
Shareen Awad
