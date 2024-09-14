IE Fire Updates - 9:30 a.m. Sept 14

Line Fire - San Bernardino County - ACTIVE

Burning since September 5, 2024

Origin: Base Line St. & Alpine St., Highland CA

Acres: 38,074

Containment: 25%

Bridge Fire - L.A. & San Bernardino Counties - ACTIVE

Burning since September 8, 2024

Origin: E Fork Rd & Glendora Mountain Rd, east of Camp Williams

Acres: 52,960

Containment: 3%

Airport Fire - Orange & Riverside Counties - ACTIVE

Burning since September 9, 2024

Origin: 32200 block of Trabuco Creek Rd, Trabuco Canyon

Acres: 23,494

Containment 9%

For information on all three fires burning in and around the IE, visit inciweb and find each incident on the map for details:

Inciweb Fire map - California