© 2024 91.9 KVCR

KVCR is a service of the San Bernardino Community College District.

San Bernardino Community College District does not discriminate on the basis of age, color, creed, religion, disability, marital status, veteran status, national origin, race, sex, sexual orientation, gender identity or gender expression.

701 S Mt Vernon Avenue, San Bernardino CA 92410
909-384-4444
Where you learn something new every day.
Donate
Play Live Radio
Next Up:
0:00
0:00
0:00 0:00
Available On Air Stations

IE Fire Updates - 9:30 a.m. Sept 14

KVCR
Published September 14, 2024 at 9:45 AM PDT

Line Fire - San Bernardino County - ACTIVE
Burning since September 5, 2024
Origin: Base Line St. & Alpine St., Highland CA
Acres: 38,074
Containment: 25%

Bridge Fire - L.A. & San Bernardino Counties - ACTIVE
Burning since September 8, 2024
Origin: E Fork Rd & Glendora Mountain Rd, east of Camp Williams
Acres: 52,960
Containment: 3%

Airport Fire - Orange & Riverside Counties - ACTIVE
Burning since September 9, 2024
Origin: 32200 block of Trabuco Creek Rd, Trabuco Canyon
Acres: 23,494
Containment 9%

For information on all three fires burning in and around the IE, visit inciweb and find each incident on the map for details:
Inciweb Fire map - California
Local News