IE Fire Updates - 9:30 a.m. Sept 14
Line Fire - San Bernardino County - ACTIVE
Burning since September 5, 2024
Origin: Base Line St. & Alpine St., Highland CA
Acres: 38,074
Containment: 25%
Bridge Fire - L.A. & San Bernardino Counties - ACTIVE
Burning since September 8, 2024
Origin: E Fork Rd & Glendora Mountain Rd, east of Camp Williams
Acres: 52,960
Containment: 3%
Airport Fire - Orange & Riverside Counties - ACTIVE
Burning since September 9, 2024
Origin: 32200 block of Trabuco Creek Rd, Trabuco Canyon
Acres: 23,494
Containment 9%
For information on all three fires burning in and around the IE, visit inciweb and find each incident on the map for details:
Inciweb Fire map - California