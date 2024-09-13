Weekly News Wrap with Cassie MacDuff 9/13/2024

Longtime Inland Empire journalist and KVCR news contributor Cassie MacDuff and KVCR's Jessica Greenwell review some of the big Inland Empire news stories from the past week.

1. Whistleblowers at the Loma Linda V.A. still face hostile working conditions and fear retaliation, according to a local congressman investigating the complaints.

2. The train cars that will whisk passengers from Rancho Cucamonga to Las Vegas on high speed rail will be built in upstate New York!

3. And finally today, charges against the operators of a high desert charter school of misusing $5.5 million in public funds still haven’t been gone to trial, 17 years after they were filed.

